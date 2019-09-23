Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
SPP to open CNG stations in Bratislava region

Five new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations will be built in motorway service areas in the Bratislava region. The gas utility plans to build Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP). The construction and operation of one CNG fuelling station costs around 500,000 euros. The stations are to be built in a course of two years at Lamac motorway service area in direction to Brno and at Jarovce and Zlate Piesky motorway service areas in both directions, a spokesman for SPP Ondrej Sebesta informed the news agency SITA.

Full story in Slovak: V bratislavskom kraji postavia štátni plynári nové CNG plniace stanice

V bratislavskom kraji postavia štátni plynári nové CNG plniace stanice Na Slovensku pribudnú nové čerpačky. Vracia sa Benzina.

