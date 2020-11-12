State carried out insufficient inspection in Mochovce

The Supreme Audit Office of the Slovak Republic (NKU) says that the state is also behind the budget increase and prolonged completion of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant. According to the NKU, the Economy Ministry of the Slovak Republic, as a 34-percent shareholder of Slovenske Elektrarne which is entrusted the completion of two nuclear units in Mochovce, did not use control mechanisms sufficiently. According to the vice-chairman of the NKU, Lubomir Andrassy, the Economy Ministry did not sufficiently apply e the interests of the state in the management and inspection of the functioning of the strategic company. „If Slovenske Elektrarne and their shareholder, the Economy Ministry, responded adequately to our recommendations from 2015, several important findings would not be revealed ,“ Andrassy said. As an example, he states that the Economy Ministry has not yet applied the nomination for the post of Director of Internal Audit of Slovenske Elektrarne. „By being inactive, they have thus cut down the state’s influence in exercising shareholder rights,“ Andrassy added.

Full story in Slovak: Štát nedostatočne kontroloval dostavbu Mochoviec, tvrdí najvyšší kontrolný úrad