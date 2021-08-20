State prepares new energy poverty concept

Slovakia is expected to solve the problem of energy poverty in the new regulatory period. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) in cooperation with the Ministries of Economy, Finance and Labor and Social Affairs, is currently drawing up a concept to protect consumers who meet energy poverty conditions for the regulatory period from 2023 to 2027. „We expect that the new regulatory period will also bring progress in defining, solving and striving to eliminate energy poverty,“ a spokesman for the URSO Radoslav Igaz informed. The new energy poverty concept should formulate conditions and rules that will enable to precisely define an energy poor household, a system of social assistance for these households and a system of financial support for the measures aimed at energy consumption cuts. „We assume that after adopting the new regulatory period, we will also submit to the government a proposal for a new concept for the protection of customers who meet energy poverty conditions,“ added Igaz.

