Sulik disagrees with embargo on Russian gas and oil imports

Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) fundamentally disagrees with a potential embargo on Russian gas or oil imports to the European Union. “I fundamentally disagree with it because it would cause enormous damage to the economy. I see no point in sanctions that will harm us more than the one they aim at,” Sulik announced after Wednesday’s Cabinet session. He does not have a major problem with a ban on coal imports from Russia. “We can live with that,” Sulik noted. The minister however warned that the coal imports embargo can extremely increase the price of gas on markets because the German economy is largely dependent on coal.

Full story in Slovak: Sulík zásadne nesúhlasí s prípadným embargom na dovoz ruského plynu či ropy, napáchalo by to obrovské škody