The third nuclear unit in Mochovce to be launched in Q2 2020

The two nuclear units at Mochovce NPP are unlikely to be launched as planned by Slovenske Elektrarne’s management. In early September, the managers of the largest Slovak electricity producer informed that the third nuclear unit in Mochovce would be launched in early 2020. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD), however, is expecting a slight delay in the project. “We do not expect fuel loading into reactor, e.g. launch of the nuclear unit, earlier than in the second quarter 2020. This estimate results from the extent of activities required prior to fuel loading into the active zone,“ Miriam Vachova, director of the UJD’s office informed the portal vEnergetike.sk. A repeated heating, the removal of recorded defects and outstanding works must yet be carried out at the third nuclear unit. According to a spokesman for Slovenske Elektrarne, Miroslav Sarissky, the company is carrying out repeated in-depth inspections on all security systems and any findings concerning the quality of used materials and work are tackled continuously.

Full story in Slovak: Na nové Mochovce si ešte musíme počkať. Inšpektori to vidia na druhý štvrťrok 2020.