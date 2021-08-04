Third Mochovce nuclear unit to be commissioned by year’s end

The third nuclear unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant is to be commissioned by the end of this year, the State Secretary of the Economy Ministry, Karol Galek, confirmed at a press conference on Thursday. „Thanks to the talks with the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, we are in a position that the completion has taken significant steps ahead,“ said Galek. Currently, the third nuclear unit in Mochovce is awaiting a first-instance decision on granting permission for the operation. „The nuclear fuel loading is scheduled for , which is the commissioning,“ Galek said.

Full story in Slovak: Tretí blok elektrárne Mochovce uvedieme do prevádzky do konca roka, potvrdil štátny tajomník Galek