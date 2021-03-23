viac k téme Koronavírus

Third unit of Mochovce NPP to be commissioned this autumn

Mochovce News in English
Atómové elektrárne Mochovce
Atómové elektrárne v Mochovciach, patriace pod Slovenské elektrárne (SE). Foto: SITA/Martin Havran
vEnergetike.sk/MZ
vEnergetike.sk/MZ

The commissioning of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will take place in a few months.„We expect the nuclear fuel loading and the start of trial operation this autumn,“ State Secretary at the Economy Ministry Karol Galek said at a press conference during the evaluation of his 1-year work at the ministry. The power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, which is responsible for the completion of the Mochovce project, plans to commission the fourth nuclear unit, which is now about 88 percent complete, two years after the third nuclear unit. Originally, the completion of the two units was planned in 2012, resp.2013.

Full story in Slovak: Mochovce sa chystajú spustiť tretí blok už na jeseň, na sprevádzkovanie štvrtého si ešte počkáme

Zdieľať Zdieľať na Facebooku Odoslať na WhatsApp Odoslať článok emailom
Viac k osobe Karol Galek
Firmy a inštitúcie Atómová elektráreň MochovceSE Slovenské elektrárne
Viac k téme Dostavba Mochoviec news in english
Nahlásiť problém