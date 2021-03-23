Third unit of Mochovce NPP to be commissioned this autumn

The commissioning of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will take place in a few months.„We expect the nuclear fuel loading and the start of trial operation this autumn,“ State Secretary at the Economy Ministry Karol Galek said at a press conference during the evaluation of his 1-year work at the ministry. The power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, which is responsible for the completion of the Mochovce project, plans to commission the fourth nuclear unit, which is now about 88 percent complete, two years after the third nuclear unit. Originally, the completion of the two units was planned in 2012, resp.2013.

Full story in Slovak: Mochovce sa chystajú spustiť tretí blok už na jeseň, na sprevádzkovanie štvrtého si ešte počkáme