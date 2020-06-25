UJD extends deadlines for Mochovce NPP

The corona crisis had an impact on the completion of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant more than expected. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic (UJD) extended the deadlines for making decision on granting the permits for the commissioning of the third nuclear unit as a result. „The deadline for the decision in the administrative proceeding in connection with the request of the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne for receiving the permit for the commissioning of the nuclear facility has been extended by six months by the UJD’s chair,“ the UJD informed. According to the authority, the need for this extension resulted from a significant pace decline of works at the third nuclear unit between March and May 2020. The measures adopted to combat the coronavirus pandemic must be sought behind the slowdown in the completion of the third nuclear unit in Mochovce. „These measures had a significant impact on completing activities necessary for decision-making in this matter,“ the UJD added. However, according to the UJD, the corona crisis is not the only reason for the delay in this project. A relatively extensive inspection of the quality of the used metallurgical materials is ongoing at the site.

Full story in Slovak: ÚJD predĺžil Mochovciam termíny, koronakríza výraznejšie ovplyvnila dostavbu