Unfavourable return on price for share in VSE Holdings

The state has waived its pre-emptive right to acquire a 49-percent stake in the company Vychodoslovenska Energetika Holding (VSE Holding) partly for fear of the comeback of managers nominated by former Prime Minister Robert Fico. Economy Minister Richard Sulik said in the Parliament that the return on the purchase price for the share in VSE Holding, together with the possible return of managers of former governments, did not give the current management the arguments to purchase a minority share in VSE Holding. „The purchase price was between 700 and 800 million euros. The calculations showed that the return on this price would be 24 years. When we pictured that managers like those nominated by former PM Robert Fico would come after us, it would be an illusion. We have decided not to opt for this investment,“ Sulik said during the debate on the information on the conditions of the sale of a 49-percent stake in VSE Holding to the German company E.ON. The state received 35.2 million euros for waiving its pre-emptive right. Sulik says that this money will be used for the renovation of the Sliac Spa.

Full story in Slovak: Návratnosť kúpnej ceny za VSE Holding bola nevýhodná, podľa Sulíka hrozí aj návrat manažérov Roberta Fica