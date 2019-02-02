Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Zľava: Florian Lejeune z tímu Newcastle United a Son Heung-min z Tottenhamu, po tom, čo strelil gól v 83. min a rozhodol tak o víťazstve svojho tímu nad Newcastlom v zápase najvyššej anglickej futbalovej súťaže Premier League, 2. február. 2019. Foto: SITA/AP

Video: Dúbravka nezabránil gólu a Newcastle podľahol Tottenhamu, Chelsea s jednoznačnou výhrou

Burnley – Southampton 1:1 (0:0)
Góly: 90.+ A. Barnes (z pok. kopu) – 55. Redmond

Crystal Palace – Fulham 2:0 (1:0)
Góly: 25. Milivojevič (z pok. kopu), 87. Schlupp

Everton – Wolverhampton 1:3 (1:2)
Góly: 27. André Gomes – 7. Rúben Neves, 45. R. Jiménez (z pok. kopu), 66. Dendocker

Chelsea – Huddersfield 5:0 (2:0)
Góly: 16. a 69. Higuaín, 45.+ a 66. E. Hazard (prvý z pok. kopu), 86. David Luiz

Cardiff – Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0)
Góly: 5. a 46. B. Reid (prvý z pok. kopu)

Tabuľka:

1. FC Liverpool 24 19 4 1 55:14 61
2. Tottenham 25 19 0 6 51:24 57
3. Manchester City 24 18 2 4 63:19 56
4. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 50
5. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 50:33 47
6. Manchester United 24 13 6 5 48:35 45
7. Wolverhampton 25 11 5 9 33:32 38
8. Watford 25 9 7 9 33:34 34
9. Everton 25 9 6 10 36:36 33
10. Bournemouth 25 10 3 12 37:44 33
11. Leicester 24 9 5 10 30:30 32
12. West Ham 24 9 4 11 30:37 31
13. Brighton 25 7 6 12 27:36 27
14. Crystal Palace 25 7 5 13 26:33 26
15. Newcastle 25 6 6 13 21:33 24
16. Southampton 25 5 9 11 27:42 24
17. Burnley 25 6 6 13 26:46 24
18. Cardiff 25 6 4 15 22:46 22
19. Fulham 25 4 5 16 25:55 17
20. Huddersfield 25 2 5 18 13:46 11

