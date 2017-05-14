 
Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Premier League
Joel Ward z Crystal Palace bojuje o loptu s Andrewom Robertsonom z Hull City počas nedeľňajšieho zápasu Premiere League. London, 14. mája 2017.
1 hodinu ŠportFutbal od Webnoviny.skSITA Diskusia()

Video: Liverpool víťazne, Hull City po prehre s Crystal Palace opúšťa Premier League

Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76:29 87 – istý titul
2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71:23 77
3. Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72:38 72
4. Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71:42 70
5. Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72:43 69
6. Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51:27 65
7. Everton 37 17 10 10 61:41 61
8. West Bromwich 36 12 9 15 41:46 45
9. Southampton 36 12 9 15 41:47 45
10. Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54:66 45
11. Leicester 36 12 7 17 46:56 43
12. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45:59 42
13. Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50:61 41
14. Stoke 37 10 11 16 40:56 41
15. Burnley 37 11 7 19 38:53 40
16. Watford 36 11 7 18 37:59 40
17. Swansea 37 11 5 21 43:69 38
*************************************************************
18. Hull 37 9 7 21 36:73 34 – istý zostup
19. Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27:50 28 – istý zostup
20. Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28:62 24 – istý zostup

Odporúčané články

Dunajská Streda v priamom súboji o Európsku ligu remizovala s Podbrezovou Video: V Žiline sa z jasného zápasu stala dráma, Michalovce neprekvapili v Trnave

Témy

Diskusia

Najčítanejšie za 24 hodín

Z kategórie Futbal

Aktuálne témy

Odporúčame

Copyright © iSITA s.r.o. Všetky práva vyhradené. iSITA si vyhradzuje právo udeľovať súhlas na rozmnožovanie, šírenie a na verejný prenos tohto článku, jeho častí a zverejnených fotografií.

OK

Používaním tejto stránky súhlasíte s ukladaním cookies. Viac info tu...