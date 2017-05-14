Video: Liverpool víťazne, Hull City po prehre s Crystal Palace opúšťa Premier League
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76:29 87 – istý titul
2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71:23 77
3. Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72:38 72
4. Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71:42 70
5. Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72:43 69
6. Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51:27 65
7. Everton 37 17 10 10 61:41 61
8. West Bromwich 36 12 9 15 41:46 45
9. Southampton 36 12 9 15 41:47 45
10. Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54:66 45
11. Leicester 36 12 7 17 46:56 43
12. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45:59 42
13. Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50:61 41
14. Stoke 37 10 11 16 40:56 41
15. Burnley 37 11 7 19 38:53 40
16. Watford 36 11 7 18 37:59 40
17. Swansea 37 11 5 21 43:69 38
*************************************************************
18. Hull 37 9 7 21 36:73 34 – istý zostup
19. Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27:50 28 – istý zostup
20. Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28:62 24 – istý zostup