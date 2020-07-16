Modesta Real Estate advises Marlink on the letting of 1400 SQM office space at Westend Plazza Bratislava

Bratislava | Marlink has leased 1,400 sqm of office space at the brand-new development of Westend Plazza constructed by local successful developer J&T Real Estate. Marlink is an international IT & network company, which provides high-end solutions and reliable internet connections worldwide. They will use the premises for the whole Slovakian team as their new headquarters. „We are happy that our building meets all the expectations of high standards and technical requirements of such demanding client as Marlink. We will deliver space facilities according to client-specific needs,” says Peter Píš, Senior Director and Head of Leasing for JTRE Slovakia. „Luckily we managed to agree on terms in due course despite of COVID virus pandemic period, which was challenging,” concludes Richard Reken, Leasing Manager for JTRE Slovakia.

The deal was run and negotiated by Modesta Real Estate. „Westend Plazza fulfilled all the criteria from the location point of view, building standard specifications, parking possibilities and big shell & core flexible space to technical conditions related to satellite placement on the roof to spread the signal properly, which was a must,“ says Peter Miščík, Partner at MRE Slovakia and responsible leasing agent.

„We appreciated technical support from JTRE and the fact, that they prepared the ground and secured the satellites instalment on the roof which was also a key factor for our decision,” stresses Juraj Baroš, Statutory Body at Marlink for Slovakia. Iveta Iváková, Statutory Body at Marlink adds: „The office space at Westend Plazza meets all the requirements for our new headquarters and we are glad that we have been able to successfully conclude all terms of the lease in the suggested timeline. Negotiations with JTRE representatives as well as the consulting services of Modesta Real Estate were very professional and focused on delivering the right results. Marlink will officially launch its new offices in March 2021.

Foto: Modesta Real Estate

