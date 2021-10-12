Big changes ahead in Slovak energy

Major changes are on the way in the Slovak energy sector. The Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic has already submitted an amendment to the Energy Act into a comment procedure. The so-called EU Winter Package is thus being implemented in the Slovak energy sector. This includes the directives of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 September 2001 on common rules for the internal market in electricity and on the promotion of electricity produced from renewable energy sources. These directives are part of the EU’s Clean Energy for All Europeans package. The amendment also lays down deregulation of energy prices for small companies and households. The existing price regulation of electricity supply for small businesses and households is set to be scrapped on the same day, January 1, 2023.

Fulls story in Slovak: Slovenskú energetiku čakajú veľké zmeny, zahŕňajú aj dereguláciu cien energií pre malé podniky a domácnosti