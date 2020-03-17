Economy Minister talks about smooth power supplies

Economy Minister Peter Ziga informed at the press conference held on Tuesday after the talks with power companies that smooth power deliveries are secured in Slovakia even in these difficult times amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The energies are crucial for the economy as well as our households in their daily lives. I want to assure the industry and public that supplies of gas, electricity and fuels are secured at the moment. All companies are conducting intensive preparations for the possible crisis scenarios,“ Ziga said. Economy Minister Peter Ziga says that no cases of coronavirus were detected at power companies which operate strategic infrastructure.

