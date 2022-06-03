Embargo on Russian oil will have direct impact on Slovakia

The embargo on Russian oil imports imposed as part of the sixth package of sanctions against the aggressor of the Russian Federation will have a direct impact on Slovakia, the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic acknowledged. The embargo will have a negative impact not only on fuel prices in Slovakia and neighboring countries, but also on several oil products. „We are aware of the concerns presented by the refinery Slovnaft and also of the fact that the negative impact caused by the restrictions is the most significant in Slovakia of all EU Member States. Therefore, within the declared solidarity, we also expect a special access to REPowerEU sources. In regard to the VAT on motor fuels, there is now room for the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for this field, to raise the issue of reducing VAT on fuels at EU level,“ said the press department of the Ministry of Economy. Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger led the negotiations at the EU summit. „Unfortunately, it was not possible to enforce the 3-year transitional period for not applying the sanctions on oil transported by pipelines proposed by the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic, while the approved version is the „softest“ among the remaining options,“ the ministry added.

Full story in Slovak: Embargo na dovoz ruskej ropy bude mať priamy vplyv na Slovensko, priznalo Sulíkovo ministerstvo