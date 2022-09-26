Energy amendments will harm Slovakia, SE says

The amendments to the energy laws, which are to help the government fight with expensive energy, are very harmful for Slovakia, our largest electricity producer, Slovenske Elektrarne, opines. Director General of Slovenske Elektrarne Branislav Strycek told the journalists that once the amendments to the laws on energy and regulation in the network sector are passed, the dominant Slovak electricity producer will be at risk of bankruptcy. Among other things, the energy amendments untie state’s hands in declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector and the general economic interest in energy prices. Thanks to the amendments, the state could, for example, nationalize the electricity produced on the territory of Slovakia. „If the government decides, it can request a state of emergency and can basically take away the product from the manufacturer, regardless of whether the manufacturer has already sold it. The state can set a price for the manufacturer which it will decide on. No conditions under which such a state can be declared were stipulated in the amendments,“ Strycek points out.

