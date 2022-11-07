Gabcikovo HPP still awaits its general overhaul

The Gabcikovo hydro-power plant (VEG) has to wait for its general overhaul. The state-owned company Vodohospodarska Vystavba informed the SITA news agency that the beginning of preparatory work is estimated for 2024, and the installation of the turbine itself in 2025. At the beginning of 2023, the company plans to start looking for the contractor of the general overhaul in an international tender. „Due to the complexity of the preparatory market consultations, the estimated date of publication of the public procurement announcement is January 1, 2023,“ said Vodohospodarska Vystavba, which did not want to specify the costs of this project. „We will be able to answer this question after the completion of the preparatory market consultations. Subsequently, the tender documents and documents for determining the expected value of the contract will be updated,“ the company noted.

