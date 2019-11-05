Slovak company Nafta settles down in Ukraine

The company Nafta, which operates gas reservoirs and explores and extracts the hydrocarbons, continues expanding in Ukraine. The company attended a tender to obtain a license for the Vantazhkivske field via its subsidiary Nafta RV LLC. “Our bid in the action was successful and we obtained a license for the Vantazhkivske field which is situated close to the town of Poltava,“ a spokeswoman for the company Nafta, Martina Stecova, informed the portal vEnergetike.sk. After fulfilling all the conditions and further formal steps, a Slovak leader in exploration and extraction of the hydrocarbons will be granted permission to explore and develop the above-mentioned gas, oil field for twenty years.

