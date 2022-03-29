Tender for Gabcikovo HPP overhaul has not been announced yet

An international tender for the overhaul of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant has not been announced for now. However, the state-owned company Vodohospodarska Vystavba did not abandon the plan to overhaul Slovakia’s biggest hydroelectric power plant. As the Office of the General Manager of Vodohospodarska Vystavba stated for SITA newswire, the company plans to announce an international competition for innovation and modernization of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year, as soon as possible. „Prior to the announcement of the procurement, as we have already declared, our company also implements and plans to implement steps that were absent in the past, including market consultations,“ the company said. Therefore, they could not specify when the long-planned overhaul could begin. „The date of the launch of work on the innovation and modernization of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant will depend on the result of the international competition,“ the state-owned company stated.

Full story in Slovak: Vodná elektráreň Gabčíkovo sa stále generálnej opravy nedočkala, nový tender zatiaľ nevyhlásili