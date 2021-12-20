The new nuclear plant project in Bohunice in progress

The new nuclear power plant project in Jaslovske Bohunice is still in progress, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the company Jadrova Energeticka Spolocnost Slovenska (JESS) Rastislav Podhorec informed. „The company JESS is working on the tasks related to the preparation of the documents under the Atomic Act,“ he said. The semi-state company JESS has also launched another project in Jaslovske Bohunice, planning to build a large 60-million-euro solar park.The future will show whether this 48-MW solar power plant, whose completion is scheduled for at the end of 2025, will not, at least for some time, substitute for the planned construction of the new nuclear facility. „The solar power plant is expanding JESS’s business activities, as approved by the Slovak government in ,“ Podhorec said.

Full story in Slovak: Na výstavbe novej jadrovej elektrárne v Bohuniciach sa stále pracuje, plánuje sa aj solárny park za milióny eur