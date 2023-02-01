Third Mochovce NPP unit feeds electricity to the grid

The third block of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant is already supplying electricity to the grid. After completing the obligatory tests, Slovenske Elektrarne brought steam to the turbines and phased the third unit to the grid at a 20 % power, for the first time. „On Tuesday, January 31 at 10:57 p.m., we connected the first of two turbogenerators of the third unit of the Mochovce NPP to the grid. Slovenske Elektrarne reached this important milestone less than three weeks after the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic issued on January 13 the approval for the power start-up,“ Slovenske Elektrarne informed the SITA news agency. „ represents a fundamental milestone for Slovenske Elektrarne, the nuclear community and the entire country. As of , the third unit converts thermal energy released in the reactor into electricity. This will help us fulfill the agreement with the government, in which Slovenske Elektrarne committed itself to supply cheap electricity to households at 61.2 euros per megawatt hour, which is an unprecedentedly low price of electricity for households in the EU. The new nuclear unit will significantly contribute not only to energy stability, but also to the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the way to carbon neutrality,“ said Branislav Strycek, the chairman of Slovenske Elektrarne’s Board of Directors.

Full story in Slovak: Tretí mochovský blok už dodáva elektrinu do siete, ide o zásadný míľnik pre Slovenské elektrárne