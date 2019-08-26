Traditional electricity suppliers maintain dominant market share

Households have been allowed to choose their electricity supplier for roughly twelve years. In spite of this fact, traditional suppliers, e.g. suppliers who operated on the Slovak market even before the liberalization of the power sector, still maintain the biggest market share. Last year, the companies ZSE Energia, Stredoslovenske Energetika (SSE) and Vychodoslovenska Energetika (VSE) maintained a 84-percent market share in electricity supplies to households. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) informed in its annual report that ZSE Energia has a 36-percent market share, followed by SSE with a 26-percent market share and VSE with a 22-percent market share. Among the first top five is the gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) with the 8-percent market share and the company Slovakia Energy with a 6-percent market share.

