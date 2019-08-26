Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Vedenie elektrina elektrická energia
Ilustračné foto pixabay.com
26. 08. 2019 13:24 News in EnglishSlovensko od vEnergetike.skvEnergetike.sk/mz

Traditional electricity suppliers maintain dominant market share

Households have been allowed to choose their electricity supplier for roughly twelve years. In spite of this fact, traditional suppliers, e.g. suppliers who operated on the Slovak market even before the liberalization of the power sector, still maintain the biggest market share. Last year, the companies ZSE Energia, Stredoslovenske Energetika (SSE) and Vychodoslovenska Energetika (VSE) maintained a 84-percent market share in electricity supplies to households. The Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) informed in its annual report that ZSE Energia has a 36-percent market share, followed by SSE with a 26-percent market share and VSE with a 22-percent market share. Among the first top five is the gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) with the 8-percent market share and the company Slovakia Energy with a 6-percent market share.

Full story in Slovak: Pri domácnostiach a malých podnikoch naďalej kraľujú tradiční dodávatelia elektriny

Odporúčané články

Pri domácnostiach a malých podnikoch naďalej kraľujú tradiční dodávatelia elektriny Police raid again at Mochovce NPP

Témy

Bezplatné novinky emailom z energetiky raz týždenne:
podmienkami používania a potvrdzujem, že som sa oboznámil s ochranou osobných údajov

Neprehliadnite

Aktualizované: Je neobhájiteľné, aby Jankovská ostala na svojom mieste, tvrdí prezidentka Čaputová Aktualizované: Pre štyri okresy platí výstraha pred horúčavami, na celom Slovensku hrozia aj búrky Polícia upozorňuje na podozrivé telefónne čísla, nikdy ich nedvíhajte Jankovská popiera komunikáciu s Marianom K. a na Matoviča podáva trestné oznámenie Video: Brankár Dúbravka zažiaril v súboji proti „kohútom“, je medzi hviezdami kola Premier League

Aktuálne témy

Copyright © SITA Slovenská tlačová agentúra a.s. Všetky práva vyhradené. Vyhradzujeme si právo udeľovať súhlas na rozmnožovanie, šírenie a na verejný prenos obsahu.

X