Commenting on Mochovce Unit 3 commissioning finishes

The commenting on the commissioning of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant has come to an end. One of the parties of the proceedings exercised the right to lodge an ordinary appeal. The party filed two appeals against the first-instance decision of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic (UJD). „We have registered both appeals and are currently evaluating the arguments presented by the party in the appeals in question,“ Karol Kotora from the UJD’s office informed the SITA news agency. The authority, for the time being, declined to specify who submitted the comments on the first-instance decision and what the comments were. „The parties of the proceedings and the public shall be informed in detail of the substance of the appeals within the set time limit and in the manner stipulated in the Atomic Act. In principle, these are not comments, but the exercise of the right to lodge an ordinary appeal,“ Kotora added.

Full story in Slovakia: Pripomienkovanie k spusteniu prevádzky tretieho mochovskému bloku skončilo, rozklady podal jeden účastník