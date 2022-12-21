viac k téme Pád vlády Eduarda Hegera

Slovnaft will export its oil products to Ukraine

Bratislava refinery Slovnaft will be able to export its oil products to Ukraine. Minister of Economy Karel Hirman confirmed at Wednesday’s press conference that this exception was granted in Brussels at the end of last week. „We managed to obtain an exemption from the sanctions for Slovnaft. Slovnaft will thus be able to export all oil products not only to the Czech Republic, but also to Ukraine after February 5. The exception is of high importance,“ Hirman said.

Full story in Slovak: Slovnaft bude svoje ropné výrobky vyvážať na Ukrajinu, Hirman privítal aj zastropovanie cien plynu (video)

